A dash of love

She’s setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Arvin Girls Soccer Team Makes History

The Arvin High School girls soccer team made history this year, winning the first valley title for a girls sports program at the school.

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

During the month of March CBS 42 is celebrating Women’s History Month by spotlighting women across Alabama who have or are making a major impact.

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

From her moving performance in “The Help,” to her Oscar-winning role in “How to Get Away with Murder,” Viola Davis has climbed to the top of the list of Hollywood heavyweights

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

WASHINGTON

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unquestionably the most powerful woman in America. She was the first woman to be voted speaker of the House, and when Democrats reclaimed the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the first to return to that position.

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Dorothy Butler Gilliam was the first African American female reporter at the Washington Post.

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

One police force in Texas is recognizing the unique strengths that only women can bring to law enforcement.

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

1 in 8 people in the United States struggles to put food on their plates. But, a South Carolina woman has been ….

Boeing’s Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

The Vice president of engineering, modifications and maintenance for “Boeing Global Services” says she …

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Professional and passionate, that’s the best way to describe Janelle Coleman, a power player at “L-Brands.”

Baby in the Statehouse

For many women serving at the Iowa State Capitol, their day job means time away from their families. Representative Megan Jones (R – Sioux Rapids), however, brings a special guest with her to the statehouse each day.

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Before the sun rises on the Tlach family farm, sisters Abby and Jenna are hard at work.





Women in homelessness

Men have traditionally made up the larger majority of the homeless population, but recent data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development show …

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

Upstate New York native Breanna Stewart won four NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship titles with …

The National Women’s Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

It was in the tiny upstate New York town of Seneca Falls in 1848 that the Women’s Rights Movement got its …

Women Making History in Congress

Nearly 100 years after women won the right to vote, American voters elected the most women ever to both houses of Congress. Twenty-five women are serving in the U.S. Senate and …

