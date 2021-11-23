KGET’s Wishmas Tree

KGET is partnering with Three-Way Chevrolet and Kern Bridges Youth Home to help ensure their foster children receive some Christmas cheer this year.

Kern Bridges allows each foster child to create their own wish list for Christmas. We’ve taken their wish list and transferred the wishes onto a Magical Wishmas ornament, along with some of their personal info like color choices, size information, or favorite teams.

Check out their wish list below and drop off a gift at Three-Way Chevrolet or at the KGET 17 studios before December 22!

Thank you for making these children’s holidays bright!