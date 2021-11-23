KGET’s Wishmas Tree

KGET is partnering with Three-Way Chevrolet and Kern Bridges Youth Home to help ensure their foster children receive some Christmas cheer this year.
Kern Bridges allows each foster child to create their own wish list for Christmas. We’ve taken their wish list and transferred the wishes onto a Magical Wishmas ornament, along with some of their personal info like color choices, size information, or favorite teams.
Check out their wish list below and drop off a gift at Three-Way Chevrolet or at the KGET 17 studios before December 22!
Thank you for making these children’s holidays bright!
Alex
Raiders Mask
Angel
Starbucks gift card & Insulated Tumbler
Brett
Socks (4-6y)
Bill
Sports Watch
Cara
16" Necklace
Chelsea
Doc Martens (size 6.5 W)
David
Fornite Toys & Size 7 Shoes
Ellie
Lego Blocks
Emilia
Art Supplies
Frank
Uni-Cycle
Gabe
Kinetic Sand
Gloria
Slime Set
Isaac
Boston Red Sox hat (size 7 1/4)
Israel
Crime/Adventure Books (Raise the Titanic suggestion)
Jackson
Fila Shoes
Jackson
RC Offroad Truck
Jackson
49ers Wallet
Jackson
PS5
Jackson
2 Minecraft PS4 Games
Jacob
Nintendo Switch
Jamari
CPK Gift Card
James
Roku TV
Jeff
Telescope
Jessie
XBox Controller
Joe
Nike Shirts (Lg)
Joseph
Waterproof Watch
Joshua
Hot Wheel Track & Cars
Josue
Camping Lantern
Julian
Camera
Katie
$50 walmart gift card
Lexi
Fuzzy Slippers (size 5)
Linda
Polaroid Camera
Maci
Ear Buds
Mayra
Skull Candy headphones
Michael R
NY Giants Mask
Mike C
Fishing Gear
MJ
Dallas Cowboys Mask
Nathan
Air Force 1 – Low White (Size 5y)
Nicole
Barbie
Nova
Gloves & Scarf
Novah
Barbies
Peter
Sleeping Bag
Phillip
Lego Set
Rachael
Pajamas (size 3t)
Ricky
Nerf Gun
Riley
Art Supplies
Rufina
49ers Blanket
Rufino
M Jordan Boxer Shorts
Ryan
Acoustic Guitar
Zoe
Lava Lamp