Wellness Wednesday: Winter Squash Soup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 5 pounds of squash
- 4 tablespoons of olive oil,
- 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter,
- 2 onions finely chopped,
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
- 4 to 6 cups of vegetable or chicken stock
- 18 sage leaves, olive oil
Directions
- Cut squash in 1/2 and remove the seeds.
- Rub flesh with olive oil and bake, flesh side down, for 30 minutes or until fork tender. Set aside to cool.
- Heat a large stockpot over medium heat.
- Add butter and let melt.
- Add onions and let cook until slightly caramelized about 15 minutes.
- Add in garlic and sauté another 5 min.
- Scrape 1/3 to 1/2 flesh from each side of squash and add to pot. Cook an additional 5 minutes.
- Add 4 cups stocks and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Puree soup with an immersion blender. If soup is too thick, thin out with additional stock and reheat. If soup is too loose, then turn heat to low and simmer on low until desired consistency.
- In a small sauce pan, heat a 1/4 of cup of olive oil over medium heat. Once oil is hot, add sage leaves, a few at a time, and fry until crisp, but not burned, drain on paper towels.
- Serve soup with 3 fried sage leaves and enjoy.