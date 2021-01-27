Wellness Wednesday: Winter Potato Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 8 Cups water
● 2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters or eighths, depending on their size
(waxy potatoes like Yukon gold or red potatoes work best)
● ½ Cup fresh dill, chopped
● ½ Cup extra-virgin olive oil
● 3 to 5 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
● Salt and pepper (optional)
● 2 Cups arugula, chopped
● 2 Cups spinach, chopped
● 1 large sweet onion (like Vidalia), thinly sliced
● 1 small head green leaf or romaine lettuce, chopped
● 1 small radish, sliced (optional, for garnish)
Directions
- Add potatoes and cook uncovered until tender, about 12 minutes. Test by piercing
potatoes with a fork-if they pierce easily, they are ready. Drain potatoes and let cool.
- In a small bowl, combine dill, olive oil, and vinegar; season with salt and pepper to taste.
Whisk until well combined.
- In a large serving bowl, combine potatoes with dressing and toss well.
- Just before serving, add remaining ingredients through lettuce and toss to combine.
- Garnish with radish. Serve and enjoy!