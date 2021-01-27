Wellness Wednesday: Winter Potato Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

8 Cups water

● 2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters or eighths, depending on their size

(waxy potatoes like Yukon gold or red potatoes work best)

● ½ Cup fresh dill, chopped

● ½ Cup extra-virgin olive oil

● 3 to 5 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

● Salt and pepper (optional)

● 2 Cups arugula, chopped

● 2 Cups spinach, chopped

● 1 large sweet onion (like Vidalia), thinly sliced

● 1 small head green leaf or romaine lettuce, chopped

● 1 small radish, sliced (optional, for garnish)

Directions