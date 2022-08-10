Ingredients:
2 large eggs
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup water
1 cup flour
3 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled, plus additional for the pan
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
FOR SAVORY CREPES
1/4 cup fresh herbs, finely chopped
FOR SWEET CREPES
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and pulse for 10 seconds. Place the crepe batter in the refrigerator for 1 hour. This allows the bubbles to subside so the crepes will be less likely to tear during cooking. The batter will keep for up to 48 hours.
- Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan over medium heat and coat it with butter. Heat the butter until it begins to sizzle. Pour a scant 1/4 cup (2 ounces) of batter into the center of the pan and swirl to spread evenly. Cook until the edges of the crepe begin to turn up, about 45 seconds, then flip. Cook for another 30 seconds and remove to a cutting board. Lay each crepe out flat so it can cool. Continue until all batter is gone.
- Once the crepes have cooled, you can stack them, separated with sheets of parchment paper, and store in zip-top plastic bags in the refrigerator for several days or in the freezer for up to 1 month. When using frozen crepes, thaw on a rack before gently peeling apart.
Equipment:
Blender
Induction Burner
Crêpe Pan