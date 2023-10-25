Sponsored By
Citrus White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 2T Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
- 1/4 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1/4 Cup White Balsamic
- 1/4 Cup Yellow Onion, Minced
- Pinch Sea Sat or Himalayan Salt
- Pinch Black Pepper
- Pinch Oregano or Fresh Parsley
- 2T Water
- 1T Olive O
- 3T Local Honey
Stone Fruit & Field Greens salad
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups Mixed Greens
- 1/2 Cup Romaine
- 1/2 Cup Sautbed Stone Fruit
- 1/2 Cup Roasted or Sautéed Brussels Sprouts
- 1/3 Cup Chevre Crumbled
- 1/3 Cup Maple Tosted Wainuts
- 1/4 Cup Chives
- 2 T Citrus White Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Optional Addition: Serve with Avocado