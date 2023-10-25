Sponsored By

ADVENTIST HEALTH LOGO_1551408452150.jpg.jpg

Citrus White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

  • 2T Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice 
  • 1/4 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 1/4 Cup White Balsamic 
  • 1/4 Cup Yellow Onion, Minced
  • Pinch Sea Sat or Himalayan Salt 
  • Pinch Black Pepper 
  • Pinch Oregano or Fresh Parsley
  • 2T Water
  • 1T Olive O 
  • 3T Local Honey

Stone Fruit & Field Greens salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Mixed Greens
  • 1/2 Cup Romaine
  • 1/2 Cup Sautbed Stone Fruit 
  • 1/2 Cup Roasted or Sautéed Brussels Sprouts
  • 1/3 Cup Chevre Crumbled
  • 1/3 Cup Maple Tosted Wainuts
  • 1/4 Cup Chives
  • 2 T Citrus White Balsamic Vinaigrette 
  • Optional Addition: Serve with Avocado