Ingredients:
- Watermelon, Cubed, 1″ EP 1 qt, 2 cup
- Kosher Salt AP 2 tsp
- Pumpkin Seeds, Hulled AP 4 oz
- Cilantro, Fresh, Chopped EP 1/2 cup
- Queso Cotija AP 1 cup
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil AP 4 oz
- Lime Juice, Fresh AP 2 tbsp
- Jalapeno Peppers, Fresh, Sliced AP 4 oz
- Onions, Red, Fresh, Each Slice AP 4 oz
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk extra virgin olive oil with the lime juice.
- Add the the cubed watermelon, fresh sliced jalepenos, sliced red onion and the cilantro to the cubed watermelon.
- Mix the ingredients together and then fold cotija cheese.
- Add kosher salt and hold below 40 degrees for cold service.