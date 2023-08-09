Ingredients:

  • Watermelon, Cubed, 1″ EP 1 qt, 2 cup
  • Kosher Salt AP 2 tsp
  • Pumpkin Seeds, Hulled AP 4 oz
  • Cilantro, Fresh, Chopped EP 1/2 cup
  • Queso Cotija AP 1 cup
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil AP 4 oz
  • Lime Juice, Fresh AP 2 tbsp
  • Jalapeno Peppers, Fresh, Sliced AP 4 oz
  • Onions, Red, Fresh, Each Slice AP 4 oz

Directions:

  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk extra virgin olive oil with the lime juice.
  • Add the the cubed watermelon, fresh sliced jalepenos, sliced red onion and the cilantro to the cubed watermelon.
  • Mix the ingredients together and then fold cotija cheese.
  • Add kosher salt and hold below 40 degrees for cold service.