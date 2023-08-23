Ingredients:

  • Fresh Blueberries, 2 tbsp
  • Strawberries, Fresh, Capped, Sliced, 2 tbsp
  • Orange, Mandarin, Sections, Canned, Drained, 1/4 cup
  • Almonds, Toasted Sliced, 1 tbsp
  • Sub: Signature Salad Blend, 2-1/2 cup
  • Sub: Homemade Poppy Seed Chicken Salad, 1/2 cup

Directions:

  • Prepare Homemade Poppy Seed Chicken Salad and Signature Salad Blend according to recipes.
  • Place salad blend in the bottom of the outtake container.
  • Arrange toppings decoratively on top of greens. Place lid on container. Label with outtakes sticker and refrigerate. Serve with 3 tbsp.
  • Salad dressing of choice