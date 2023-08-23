Ingredients:
- Fresh Blueberries, 2 tbsp
- Strawberries, Fresh, Capped, Sliced, 2 tbsp
- Orange, Mandarin, Sections, Canned, Drained, 1/4 cup
- Almonds, Toasted Sliced, 1 tbsp
- Sub: Signature Salad Blend, 2-1/2 cup
- Sub: Homemade Poppy Seed Chicken Salad, 1/2 cup
Directions:
- Prepare Homemade Poppy Seed Chicken Salad and Signature Salad Blend according to recipes.
- Place salad blend in the bottom of the outtake container.
- Arrange toppings decoratively on top of greens. Place lid on container. Label with outtakes sticker and refrigerate. Serve with 3 tbsp.
- Salad dressing of choice