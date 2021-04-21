Wellness Wednesday: Very Berry Porridge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients:
● 2 Cups rolled oats
● 1 Tablespoon chia seeds
● 3 to 4 Cups milk
● 1 teaspoon cinnamon
● ½ teaspoon nutmeg
● ½ teaspoon salt
● 1 Cup strawberries, chopped into small pieces
● 1 Cup blueberries
● 3 Tablespoons honey
Directions:
- Place the oats, chia seeds, and 3 Cups of milk in a large sauce pan over medium heat.
- Add cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
- Bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes while stirring.
- Add the strawberries, blueberries, and honey.
- Cook for another 3 minutes while stirring. Add additional milk if porridge becomes too
thick.
- Garnish with an extra drizzle of cold milk, a sprinkle of cinnamon and a drizzle of honey.
- Serve and enjoy!