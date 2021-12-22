Wellness Wednesday: Vegetable stock

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s recipe is vegetable stock.

Ingredients

● 2 medium onions, unpeeled, cut into 4 wedges

● 3 celery stalks, cut into 1″ pieces

● 2 large carrots, whole (with tops on) and cut into 1″ pieces

● 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise

● 6 sprigs flat-leaf parsley

● ½ bunch of thyme

● 3 bay leaves

● 1 Tablespoon whole black peppercorns

● 2 teaspoons kosher salt (optional)

Directions