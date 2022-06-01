Ingredients

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

3 carrots, peeled and sliced at an angle

6 chard leaves, stems sliced and leaves chopped

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

4 Tablespoon soy sauce

4 Cups cooked brown rice

Directions

In a wok or large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add carrots and chard stems and stir fry for 5 minutes or until tender. Add chard leaves and stir fry until wilted. Add sesame oil, rice vinegar, and soy sauce and cook for 2 more minutes. Serve over warm brown rice and enjoy.

*Chef’s Choice: Any seasonal vegetables can be used! Or, use whatever you have in your refrigerator!