Ingredients
1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced
4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
3 carrots, peeled and sliced at an angle
6 chard leaves, stems sliced and leaves chopped
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 teaspoons rice vinegar
4 Tablespoon soy sauce
4 Cups cooked brown rice
Directions
- In a wok or large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add carrots and chard stems and stir fry for 5 minutes or until tender.
- Add chard leaves and stir fry until wilted.
- Add sesame oil, rice vinegar, and soy sauce and cook for 2 more minutes.
- Serve over warm brown rice and enjoy.
*Chef’s Choice: Any seasonal vegetables can be used! Or, use whatever you have in your refrigerator!