Wellness Wednesday: Vegetable Hash

Ingredients
- 1 large chayote squash, peeled, pitted, and diced (sub zucchini, yellow squash, or patty pan)
- 3 ears corn, kernels removed, or ½ pound frozen sweet corn kernels
- 3 sweet red or yellow peppers, seeded and diced
- ½ sweet onions, peeled and minced
- 4 teaspoons fresh cilantro, leaves only
- 4 teaspoons fresh mint, chopped
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 Cup water
- 1 teaspoon achiote paste (sub chili powder or paprika)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- In a large sauté pan or pot, combine all ingredients together, including salt and pepper to taste. Cook over medium heat until there is about a ¼ cup of “gravy” at the bottom of the pan, about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Serve as a filling for tortillas or pair it with soup and rice to make a hearty meal.
- Enjoy!