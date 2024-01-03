Sponsored By
Ingredients for vegan grilled cheese:
- 2 Slices of Keto Bread
- 6 oz Vegan Cheese
- 2 oz Sliced Tomato
- 1 oz Balsamic Vinegar Reduction
- 1 oz Vegan Butter
Ingredients for tomato bisque:
- 12 oz Cherry Tomatoes
- 4 oz Whole Cloves Garlic
- 4 oz White Onions
- 3 oz Olive Oil
- 1 oz Thyme
- 6 oz White Beans
Directions for vegan grilled cheese:
- Assemble Grilled Cheese using the keto bread and vegan cheese.
- Coat grilled cheese with vegan butter and toast both sides in the pan.
- Set it aside.
Directions for tomato bisque:
- Roast all ingredients on a flat cooking sheet.
- Blend all ingredients until smooth.
- Dip Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwich into the tomato bisque and enjoy.