Ingredients for vegan grilled cheese:

  • 2 Slices of Keto Bread
  • 6 oz Vegan Cheese
  • 2 oz Sliced Tomato
  • 1 oz Balsamic Vinegar Reduction
  • 1 oz Vegan Butter

Ingredients for tomato bisque:

  • 12 oz Cherry Tomatoes
  • 4 oz Whole Cloves Garlic
  • 4 oz White Onions
  • 3 oz Olive Oil
  • 1 oz Thyme
  • 6 oz White Beans

Directions for vegan grilled cheese:

  • Assemble Grilled Cheese using the keto bread and vegan cheese.
  • Coat grilled cheese with vegan butter and toast both sides in the pan.
  • Set it aside.

Directions for tomato bisque:

  • Roast all ingredients on a flat cooking sheet.
  • Blend all ingredients until smooth.
  • Dip Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwich into the tomato bisque and enjoy.