Sponsored By
Salad ingredients:
- 15 ounces cannelloni beans rinsed and drained
- 1 red bell pepper sliced in thin strips
- 1 pint grape tomatoes cut in halves
- 18 ounces artichokes in water drained and cut into bite-sized pieces
- ½ cup raw red onions
- 1/4 cup pepperoncinis
- ¼ cup kalamata olives pitted
- 3 Tablespoons caper
- ½ cup parsley chopped
- 10-12 tri-colored baby potatoes boiled, then placed in an ice bath, and cut into halves
Italian dressing ingredients:
- ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon agave, or more, to taste (can substitute sugar)
Directions: Boil baby potatoes
- Place potatoes in a pot covered with cold water and add 1 teaspoon of salt
- Bring water to a boil; boil for 15 minutes uncovered.
- Remove potatoes from the stove, transfer them to a colander, and then into a bowl of cold water with ice to cool potatoes.
- When potatoes are cool, remove, dry, and cut into halves.
- Combine all ingredients for salad in a bowl, mix salad dressing separately.
- Add 1/2 cup dressing or more to salad depending on preference.