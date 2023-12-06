Sponsored By

Salad ingredients:

  • 15 ounces cannelloni beans rinsed and drained
  • 1 red bell pepper sliced in thin strips
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes cut in halves
  • 18 ounces artichokes in water drained and cut into bite-sized pieces
  • ½ cup raw red onions
  • 1/4 cup pepperoncinis
  • ¼ cup kalamata olives pitted
  • 3 Tablespoons caper
  • ½ cup parsley chopped
  • 10-12 tri-colored baby potatoes boiled, then placed in an ice bath, and cut into halves

Italian dressing ingredients: 

  • ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon agave, or more, to taste (can substitute sugar)

Directions: Boil baby potatoes

  • Place potatoes in a pot covered with cold water and add 1 teaspoon of salt
  • Bring water to a boil; boil for 15 minutes uncovered.
  • Remove potatoes from the stove, transfer them to a colander, and then into a bowl of cold water with ice to cool potatoes.
  • When potatoes are cool, remove, dry, and cut into halves.
  • Combine all ingredients for salad in a bowl, mix salad dressing separately.
  • Add 1/2 cup dressing or more to salad depending on preference.