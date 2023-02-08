Ingredients:
-1 12-ounce package IQF frozen unsweetened raspberries, defrosted, or 12 ounces fresh raspberries
-1/3 cup seedless raspberry jam
-1/4 cup water
-2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
-1 tablespoon mint infused sugar
-4 fresh mint sprigs
Directions:
- Push the raspberries and preserves through a food mill, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer set over a stainless-steel bowl to eliminate any remaining seeds. Or puree the berries with the preserves in a food processor, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl. Add the water and mix well. (You should have about 2 cups.)
- Place the bowl in the freezer and freeze, stirring every hour or so, until it is half frozen and velvety.
- Meanwhile, pour the lime juice into one small saucer and put the mint infused sugar in another. Dip the rims of four stemmed glasses (preferably tulip champagne glasses) into the lime juice and then into the sugar, to create a border. Place the glasses in the freezer or refrigerator until serving time.
- At serving time, divide the raspberry velvet among the prepared glasses and decorate each with a sprig of mint. Serve immediately.
Note: To make mint infused sugar, put 10 mint leaves and 2 cups of sugar in a food processor and buzz until mint is finely chopped. Store in a sealed container for up to one month.