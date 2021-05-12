Wellness Wednesday: Tzatziki and hummus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

1 cup garbanzo beans, dried

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

6 ½ cups water

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup tahini

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

1 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

7 tablespoons ice-cold water

Directions

1. Soak chickpeas overnight in cold water. Drain chickpeas before cooking.

2. Place beans and salt in a medium saucepan, add the water, cover and bring to a boil. Skim off any impurities that float to the surface while cooking.

3. Cook the chickpeas for 15 to 20 minutes. Add in the baking soda and continue to cook until they are very tender and almost mushy. Drain the chickpeas. *Note: Cooking times may vary according to brand and age of beans

4. Drain the chickpeas and place them into the bowl of the food processor while they are still HOT. Add in tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Process until a paste is formed and the sides have been scraped down.

5. While the machine is still running, slowly drizzle in olive oil and the ice-cold water. Let the machine run for 5 minutes. It will be very smooth, pale and almost runny.

6. Transfer the hummus to a bowl, cover, and let rest on the counter for 30 minutes. To serve, top with high quality extra virgin olive oil.

More Wellness Wednesday recipes