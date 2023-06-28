Ingredients:

  • 1 (12-ounce) package of whole wheat macaroni noodles
  • 6oz Light Mayonnaise
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 2 (5-ounce) cans of tuna, drained
  • 1 cup frozen green peas
  • ¼ cup chopped onion

Directions:

  1. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook whole wheat noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes; drain.
  2. Mix noodles, Light Mayonnaise, tuna, peas and onion in a large bowl until well combined
  3. May choose to bake at 425 degrees F for 10-15 minutes prior to serving.