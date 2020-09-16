Wellness Wednesday: Three Sisters Tacos

Brought to you by Adventist Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Heat oven to 450° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Ingredients

2 Cups butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into a ¼” cube

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 red onion, diced

4 Tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon whole cumin seed, ground in a mortar and pestle

1 Cup black beans, cooked and drained

1 lime, juiced

¼ Cup cilantro, chopped

5 radishes, diced

1 Cup queso fresco, crumbled

15 Homemade Corn Tortillas

Directions