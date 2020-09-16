Wellness Wednesday: Three Sisters Tacos

Brought to you by Adventist Health
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Heat oven to 450° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into a ¼” cube
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- 1 red onion, diced
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons chile powder
- 1 teaspoon whole cumin seed, ground in a mortar and pestle
- 1 Cup black beans, cooked and drained
- 1 lime, juiced
- ¼ Cup cilantro, chopped
- 5 radishes, diced
- 1 Cup queso fresco, crumbled
- 15 Homemade Corn Tortillas
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, mix butternut squash, carrots, red onion, olive oil, salt, chile powder and ground cumin together.
- Spread squash mixture onto a lined sheet pan and roast in the oven for 20 minutes or until caramelized.
- In a small mixing bowl, mix black beans, lime juice, and cilantro together
- Top each tortilla with a small amount of beans and squash mixture.
- Garnish each tortilla with a sprinkle of radishes and queso fresco.
- Serve and enjoy!