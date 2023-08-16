Ingredients:
- HC 17 Spice Roast Chicken Thigh (150055) 3 oz
- HC Red Curry Peanut Sauce (106806.2) 1 oz
- 3 Carrots, Fresh, Julienne Sliced EP 1 tbsp
- Cilantro, Fresh EP 1 tbsp
- Cucumbers, Peeled, Julienne-Slice EP 1 oz
- Green Onions, Each, 2″ Pieces EP 1/2 oz
- Red Bell Peppers, Fresh, Battonet-Cut EP 1 oz
- Tortilla, 12″ Spinach Herb AP 1 ea
- Chinese Cabbage (Napa), Fresh, Julienne Sliced EP 1 oz
Directions:
- Prepare the 17 Spice Chicken according to recipe #150055.
- Cool chicken and slice into 1/4 inch thick strips and pour the cooking liquid over the cut chicken.
- Place the chicken in the cooler until needed for assembly.
- Prepare the Red Curry Peanut Sauce according to recipe #106806.2. Cool for assembly.
- Place the tortilla on a large work surface. In the center of the wrap, place 1 tbsp. of carrots and 1 oz. of bell peppers.
- Lay a straight line of 1 oz. of cucumber slices.
- Top the cucumbers with the 3 oz. sauced chicken, 1 oz. of peanut sauce, 1/2 oz. scallions, 1 tbsp. whole cilantro and 1 oz. of Napa cabbage.
- Fold the bottom of the wrap over the middle ingredients to form a cylinder. Roll the wrap onto itself to form a long cylinder.
- Cut the wrap directly in the middle.