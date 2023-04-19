Ingredients:
1 ea Eggplant
2 oz Olive oil
1 ea Onion, diced
10 Garlic cloves, chopped
1 Cup celery, diced
1 Red bell pepper, diced
1/4c Preserved lemons
1 can Diced or crushed tomatoes
1/3 c Dried apricots
1 can Chickpeas, rinsed
1 cup Vegetable stock
1T Ras el hanout
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375
- Cut eggplant into 1-inch chunks and salt liberally. Let sit for an hour and rinse the salt off. This will remove moisture from the eggplant and give a better texture to the finished dish.
- In a tagine, Dutch oven, or heavy pot that you have a lid to, heat olive oil and sear the eggplant until it is brown on its sides. Remove from the pan.
- Sauté onions for 2-3 minutes, then add Ras el hanout, red pepper, celery, garlic, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until soft.
- Add preserved lemon, canned tomato, apricots, chickpeas, and vegetable stock and bring to a simmer. Add eggplant in and give the pot a shake to level out the ingredients.
- Drizzle with olive oil, cover and cook in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Check consistency and seasoning. If it is too watery leave the cover off and cook for a few more minutes.