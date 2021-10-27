Wellness Wednesday: Sweet Potato and Onion Hash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is sweet potato and onion hash.

Ingredients

● 2 Cups white sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into medium dice

● 1 Cup thinly sliced onion (about half an onion)

● ½ Cup julienned carrots (about 1 ½ carrots)

● 1 teaspoon salt

● 1 Tablespoon vegetable or olive oil

● 1 Cup dashi or vegetable broth

● 1 Cup chopped scallions, both white and green parts

● 2 Tablespoons soy sauce, plus more if needed

Directions

In a large saute pan, stir-fry sweet potatoes, onion, and carrots over medium-high heat with salt in oil for 2-3 minutes. Add dashi broth, cover, and lower heat to simmer until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Turn off heat; add scallions and soy sauce to taste

Note: For a simpler version of this dish, steam purple, white, or orange sweet potatoes until soft. Toss with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, chopped scallions, and a dash of salt.