Wellness Wednesday: Sweet and Spicy Carrot Medley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is sweet and spicy carrots.
Ingredients
- 2 carrots, peeled and grated into long strips
- 1 small sweet onion, julienned
- 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
- 3 Tablespoons dashi or vegetable broth
- 1 teaspoon mirin
- 1 teaspoon cooking sake (optional)
- 1 to 2 teaspoons chili paste (or red pepper flakes)
Directions
- In a saute pan over medium heat, lightly saute the carrots and onion in oil.
- Add dashi or broth and cook until absorbed, tossing gently to combine, about 2 minutes.
- Add the mirin, sake (if using), and chili paste or red pepper flakes to taste and mix to combine, cooking for another minute.