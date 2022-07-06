Heat oven to 450° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Soak skewers for at least 1 hour if cooking on bbq or wood fired oven
Ingredients
- 1 Cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into chunks
- 1 red onion, cut into chunks
- 1 zucchini, sliced into thick rounds
- 1 yellow squash, sliced into thick rounds
- ¼ Cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, smashed
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1 Tablespoon rosemary, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, rosemary, salt and pepper.
- Thread tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, zucchini, and yellow squash onto skewers. Place skewers onto a sheet pan and brush with olive oil mixture. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Place into oven and roast until tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!