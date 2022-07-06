Heat oven to 450° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Soak skewers for at least 1 hour if cooking on bbq or wood fired oven

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup cherry tomatoes
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks
  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into chunks
  • 1 red onion, cut into chunks
  • 1 zucchini, sliced into thick rounds
  • 1 yellow squash, sliced into thick rounds
  • ¼ Cup olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1 Tablespoon rosemary, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper

Directions

  1. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, rosemary, salt and pepper.
  2. Thread tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, zucchini, and yellow squash onto skewers. Place skewers onto a sheet pan and brush with olive oil mixture. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes.
  3. Place into oven and roast until tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.
  4. Serve and enjoy!