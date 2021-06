LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were wounded in a shooting in Lamont on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at around 8:04 p.m. in the 8200 block of School Street in Lamont. KCSO said two victims have possible gunshot wounds. The suspects are described as four males who were in a black sedan, according to KCSO.