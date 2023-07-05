Ingredients:
- HC Roasted Corn 1 qt
- Cilantro, Fresh, Chopped 1 cup
- Lime Juice, Fresh 4 ea
- Green Onions, Diced 1 cup
- Jalapeno Peppers, Fresh, Diced 1/2 cup
- Real Sour Cream 1/4 cup
- Ground Cumin 1 tsp
- Fine Ground Black Pepper 1 tsp
- Kosher Salt 1/2 tsp
- Smoked Paprika 1 tsp
- Diced Red Bell Peppers, Fresh 1 cup
- Queso Cotija 1 cup
- Avocado, Fresh, Diced 1 cup
- Light Mayonnaise, Kraft 1/4 cup
- Canola Oil 2 tbsp
Directions:
Prepare the roasted corn-based recipe. Place the cooked corn in the cooler or blast chiller until needed for assembly.
In a large bowl combine the remaining ingredients, except for diced peppers, avocado, cilantro, and cheese.
Fold in the cooled roasted corn.
Finally, gently fold in the diced avocado, cilantro and cheese.
Place in a storage container, label and date. Hold cold for service.