Ingredients:

HC Roasted Corn 1 qt

Cilantro, Fresh, Chopped 1 cup

Lime Juice, Fresh 4 ea

Green Onions, Diced 1 cup

Jalapeno Peppers, Fresh, Diced 1/2 cup

Real Sour Cream 1/4 cup

Ground Cumin 1 tsp

Fine Ground Black Pepper 1 tsp

Kosher Salt 1/2 tsp

Smoked Paprika 1 tsp

Diced Red Bell Peppers, Fresh 1 cup

Queso Cotija 1 cup

Avocado, Fresh, Diced 1 cup

Light Mayonnaise, Kraft 1/4 cup

Canola Oil 2 tbsp

Directions:

Prepare the roasted corn-based recipe. Place the cooked corn in the cooler or blast chiller until needed for assembly.

In a large bowl combine the remaining ingredients, except for diced peppers, avocado, cilantro, and cheese.

Fold in the cooled roasted corn.

Finally, gently fold in the diced avocado, cilantro and cheese.

Place in a storage container, label and date. Hold cold for service.