Ingredients:
3 cups unsweetened almond milk
2 tsp vanilla extract
3 tbsp maple syrup
½ tsp cinnamon
½ cup + 2 tbsp chia seeds
3 cups fresh strawberries
Directions:
- In a bowl, whisk together unsweetened almond milk, vanilla extract , maple syrup, and cinnamon. Pour liquid mixture over the chia seeds and stir until seeds are incorporated. Make sure to stir it well, so that none of the chia seeds are sticking together. This ensures they’re all able to absorb the liquid and create a pudding-like consistency.
- Let sit for an hour or in the refrigerator overnight. Mixture will thicken substantially. Soaking time is vital for the end product!
- In the morning, rinse and slice fresh strawberries. Stir chia pudding and top with fresh strawberries.