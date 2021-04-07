Wellness Wednesday: Spring rolls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients:
- 12 rice paper wrappers
- 1 cucumber, thinly sliced at an angle
- 1/3 jicama, thinly sliced at an angle
- ¼ head cabbage, thinly sliced
- 3 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced at an angle
- 1 bag sugar snap peas, thinly sliced at an angle
- ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
- 6 leaves of mint, minced
- 1 bunch chives, thinly sliced
Sauce:
- ½ Cup soy sauce
- ½ Cup honey
- 3 Tablespoons rice vinegar
Directions
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients for dipping sauce together until combined.
- Fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip 1 piece of rice paper into the water to soften,
about 5 seconds. Take out of water when soft, and lay flat on cutting board.
- Place vegetables and herbs in the center of the rice paper. Be careful, do not overstuff!
- Roll rice paper and vegetables like a burrito: bring the bottom of rice paper up over the
vegetables, fold in sides, and roll to the top.
- Dip spring roll into sauce and enjoy!