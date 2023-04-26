Ingredients:
1 package of Shirataki noodles
6 ea Spring roll wrappers
1 bunch of Thai Basil
1 c Carrots, julienne
1 cup Shitake mushrooms sliced and lightly sautéed
1 head of Lettuce, either Green Leaf, Red Leaf, or Butter
Directions:
- Open shirataki noodles and rinse under cold water. There might be an off smell when you first open the package. This is normal and it will go away when you rinse the noodles.
- Fill a large bowl with cold water. Gently submerge the spring roll wrappers under the water for 15-20 seconds, rotating if necessary, until they are soft and pliable. Place on a lightly damp, clean work surface.
- Place lettuce leaf towards the bottom half of the wrapper. Add Thai Basil leaves, shitake mushrooms, carrots, and shirataki noodles on top of the lettuce leaf.
- Gently fold the wrapper over the filling, tuck in both sides, and roll tightly until the seam is sealed. Repeat.
- Cut in half and serve with a dipping sauce such as Nuoc Cham or a hoisin peanut sauce.