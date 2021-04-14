Wellness Wednesday: Spring Panzanella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Heat oven to 400° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Bring a large pot of salted

water to a boil. Prepare a large bowl of ice water on the side.

Ingredients:

Croutons:

● 2 cloves garlic, peeled and cut in ½

● 1 baguette, sliced lengthwise

● ¼ Cup olive oil

● ½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon pepper

Salad:

● 3 green onions, sliced

● 1 ½ Cups cooked cannelini beans

● 1 pound asparagus or green beans, cut into 1 inch pieces

● 4 Cups leafy greens (arugula, green leaf, spinach), chopped

● Lemon Vinaigrette

Directions