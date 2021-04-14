Wellness Wednesday: Spring Panzanella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Heat oven to 400° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Bring a large pot of salted
water to a boil. Prepare a large bowl of ice water on the side.
Ingredients:
Croutons:
● 2 cloves garlic, peeled and cut in ½
● 1 baguette, sliced lengthwise
● ¼ Cup olive oil
● ½ teaspoon salt
● ¼ teaspoon pepper
Salad:
● 3 green onions, sliced
● 1 ½ Cups cooked cannelini beans
● 1 pound asparagus or green beans, cut into 1 inch pieces
● 4 Cups leafy greens (arugula, green leaf, spinach), chopped
● Lemon Vinaigrette
Directions
- Make croutons: Rub cut side of garlic on baguette. Then cube the bread into 1″ pieces. In
a large mixing bowl, toss bread cubes with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a sheet
pan and bake in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until brown and crispy.
- Blanch asparagus/green beans: In a large pot of boiling water, add asparagus/green bean
pieces and cook for about 1 minute. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a bowl of ice water.
Drain and pat dry. Asparagus/green beans should be crisp-tender and bright green!
- Make the Lemon Vinaigrette.
- In a large mixing bowl, toss together croutons, green onions, beans, asparagus/green
beans, and greens. Pour vinaigrette over salad and toss well.
- Serve and enjoy