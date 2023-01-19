Ingredients:

  • 4 large zucchinis  
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt 
  • 1/2 cup homemade pesto or store-bought 
  • 4 cloves of garlic, smashed and minced 
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes optional 
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes halved 
  • more red pepper flakes 
  • fresh basil 
  • parmesan cheese 

Directions:

  • Spiralize your zucchinis and place them in a large colander in your kitchen sink or a large bowl. Sprinkle with the salt and set aside for at least 20 minutes. Water will leach out of the noodles and will prevent watery noodles later. 
  • Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the pesto, and red pepper flakes, then add the spiralized zucchini. Sauté the noodles for 2-4 minutes until heated through, but do not overcook. 
  • Turn off the heat and add the tomatoes. Mix, and serve with extra red pepper flakes, fresh basil, or parmesan cheese, if desired. 