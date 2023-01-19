Ingredients:
- 4 large zucchinis
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 cup homemade pesto or store-bought
- 4 cloves of garlic, smashed and minced
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes optional
- 1 cup grape tomatoes halved
- more red pepper flakes
- fresh basil
- parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Spiralize your zucchinis and place them in a large colander in your kitchen sink or a large bowl. Sprinkle with the salt and set aside for at least 20 minutes. Water will leach out of the noodles and will prevent watery noodles later.
- Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the pesto, and red pepper flakes, then add the spiralized zucchini. Sauté the noodles for 2-4 minutes until heated through, but do not overcook.
- Turn off the heat and add the tomatoes. Mix, and serve with extra red pepper flakes, fresh basil, or parmesan cheese, if desired.