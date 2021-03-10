Wellness Wednesday: Soy and Ginger Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

12 cups mixed greens (spinach, chard, baby bok choy, kale), chopped

3 carrots, peeled and julienned

1 daikon radish, julienned

1 bunch green onions, sliced at an angle

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

*Soy Vinaigrette

For the Soy Vinaigrette

1⁄4 Cup soy sauce

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 tablespoon honey

1⁄4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1⁄2 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Directions