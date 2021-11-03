Wellness Wednesday: Sneak-a-snacks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is sneak-a-snacks.
Ingredients
● 1 Cup oats
● ⅔ toasted coconut flakes
● ½ Cup sunflower butter
● ½ Cup flax seed
● ½ Cup mini dark chocolate chips
● ⅓ Cup honey or maple syrup
● 1 Tablespoon chia seeds
● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Stir all ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl until thoroughly mixed. *Tip: Put gloves on and use your hands – it is much easier.
- Cover and let chill in the refrigerator for half an hour.
- Once chilled, roll into 1″ balls.
- Serve and enjoy!