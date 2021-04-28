Wellness Wednesday: Smoothie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Heat oven to 400° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Bring a large pot of saltedwater to a boil. Prepare a large bowl of ice water on the side.