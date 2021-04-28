Wellness Wednesday: Smoothie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

● ¼ Cup rolled oats
● 1 Cup almond milk
● 3 Tablespoons almond or peanut butter
● 1 banana
● 1 Cup baby spinach leaves
● 1 Tablespoon cocoa powder
● 1 Tablespoon flax seeds
● 1 Tablespoon agave syrup
● Pinch of ground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Pulse the oats a few times in your blender so they grind up; then add the other
    ingredients and puree until smooth.
  2. Let the smoothie sit for about 3 to 5 minutes before drinking so the ground oats aren’t
    grainy.
    Smoothie Bowl Option:
    In a bowl, top smoothie with ¼ Cup granola, 1 Tablespoon shredded coconut, 1 Tablespoon
    blueberries, and 1 Tablespoon cacao nibs as a garnish.

