Wellness Wednesday: Smokey Chard Tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

● 2 Tablespoons olive oil

● 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

● 1 onion, diced

● 2 bunches rainbow chard, stems sliced and leaves chopped

● 2 Tablespoons fresh oregano, minced OR 1 teaspoon dried oregano

● 1 teaspoon cumin seed, ground in mortar and pestle

● 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

● ½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon pepper

● 2 Cups cooked black beans

● 1 red bell pepper, roasted, peeled, and chopped

● 1 bunch cilantro, chopped

● Mexican Crema, for garnish (optional)

● 15 wedges of lime for serving

● 15 Homemade Corn Tortillas (3”)

Directions

1. Pour olive oil into a large saute pan and heat over medium high heat. Add garlic and onion and saute for 5 minutes.

2. Add chard stems, chard leaves, oregano, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper. Continue to saute until leaves are wilted.

3. Add black beans and stir until the beans are heated through.

4. Place a small scoop of bean and chard mixture onto the center of each tortilla

5. Garnish with peppers, cilantro, and a drizzle of cream (if using).