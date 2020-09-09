Wellness Wednesday: Slow Roasted Vegetables

Brought to you by Adventist Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Heat oven to 325° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Ingredients

1 zucchini, diced

1 onion, chopped

2 bell peppers (red, yellow, or orange), seeded and diced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 eggplant, diced

½ Cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ Cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/3 Cup fresh basil, roughly torn

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme, minced

2 teaspoons fresh oregano, minced

2 bay leaves

½ lemon, juiced

*Serving options: Over a whole grain such as quinoa or with a whole grain crusty bread or flatbread

Directions

1. In a large mixing bowl, toss together zucchini, onion, bell peppers, eggplant, olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, parsley, basil, thyme, oregano, and bay leaves. Be sure all vegetables are shiny and evenly seasoned. Taste and adjust as needed.

2. Spread onto the sheet pan and roast for 40 to 50 minutes or until very tender.

3. Remove bay leaves and toss with lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasonings again.

4. Serve over a whole grain or with a piece of crusty bread or flat bread. Enjoy!