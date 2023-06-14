BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s recipe is Samosa Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 large Russet potatoes, cut in

small cubes

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup frozen peas

1 yellow onion, diced

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1½ tsp + ½ tsp curry powder

⅛ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp + ¾ tsp salt

Juice of one lemon

⅛ tsp ground black pepper

⅓ cup chopped cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, then add the potatoes, carrots, and peas, and bring the water down to a simmer.

Cook for 8 minutes, or until the potatoes and carrots are tender. Remove from the heat and drain the water from the veggies in a colander. Allow the veggies to cool.

In a small sauté pan on medium heat, add the onion, olive oil, 1½ tsp curry powder, cumin, and ½ tsp salt.

Cook until the onions are translucent, then add the lemon juice and stir to combine. Then, remove the onion dressing from the heat and pour over the potato mixture.

Add the remaining ½ tsp curry, ¾ tsp salt, and the black pepper to the potato mixture, and stir everything until well combined.

Garnish with the chopped cilantro. Serve cold as a side or even warm with some scrambled eggs as a complete breakfast.