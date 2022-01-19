Wellness Wednesday: Rosemary lemon white bean hummus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s recipe is hummus.
Ingredients
● 2 Cups cooked cannellini beans
● 3 cloves garlic, peeled
● 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced
● 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, ground in mortar and pestle
● 1 lemon, zested and juiced
● 1 teaspoon salt
● ½ teaspoon salt
● ¼ teaspoon olive oil
Directions
- In a small saute pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add garlic and saute for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown.
- In a food processor, combine beans, garlic, rosemary, cumin, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper. Turn on and slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Blend until smooth.
- Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
- Serve and enjoy!