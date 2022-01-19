Wellness Wednesday: Rosemary lemon white bean hummus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s recipe is hummus.

Heat oven to 350° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Ingredients

● 2 Cups cooked cannellini beans

● 3 cloves garlic, peeled

● 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced

● 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, ground in mortar and pestle

● 1 lemon, zested and juiced

● 1 teaspoon salt

● ½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon olive oil

Directions