Ingredients:
3-4 Roma tomatoes with core removed
1 medium head garlic
3 cloves of garlic
1 ounce dried ancho chile peppers (about 3)
1 roasted red pepper
1 slice toasted or stale bread – any thickness and heavy crusts removed, broken into small pieces
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar, plus more if desired
1/2 cup skinned, sliced and toasted almonds
2 tablespoons (30ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more if desired
Kosher salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350F
- Place dried peppers in a medium heatproof bowl and cover with boiling water. Place a weight or wet paper towel on top to help submerge the peppers. Let stand until peppers are fully softened, 30 minutes to 1 hour. Drain peppers and discard seeds and stems.
- Cut the top off the head of garlic and drizzle olive oil into the head. Place on a foil-lined baking pan with the tomatoes and roast for about 45 minutes until tomatoes are wrinkly and lightly charred in spots. The garlic should be golden brown. Let cool.
- Peel tomatoes and squeeze the garlic to get the cloves to pop out.
- Using a food processor, blender, or mortar and pestle, begin by blending the roasted garlic, fresh garlic, and nuts until mostly smooth. Blend in bread, sherry vinegar, roasted tomato, ancho, and roasted red pepper until mostly smooth. Slowly add olive oil to emulsify. Season as needed with salt.