Wellness Wednesday: Roasted Cauliflower

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets
- ¼ Cup olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic, halved
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ Cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
Directions
- Heat oven to 400° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper
- In a large mixing bowl, toss cauliflower, olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper together.
- Spread onto the lined sheet pan.
- Roast for about 15 to 20 minutes until the edges are golden in color.
- Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with parmesan cheese and parsley.
- Serve and enjoy!