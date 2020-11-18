Wellness Wednesday: Roasted Cauliflower

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets

¼ Cup olive oil

6 cloves garlic, halved

1 lemon, zested and juiced

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ Cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 bunch parsley, chopped

Directions