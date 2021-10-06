Wellness Wednesday: Roasted Butternut Squash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is roasted butternut squash.

Heat oven to 425° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Ingredients

● 2 butternut squash, peeled and diced

● ¼ Cup olive oil

● ½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon pepper

● ¼ Cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Honey Glaze:

● 2 Tablespoons olive oil

● 3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

● 4 Tablespoons honey

● 1 teaspoon salt

Directions