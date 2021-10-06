Wellness Wednesday: Roasted Butternut Squash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is roasted butternut squash.
Heat oven to 425° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper
Ingredients
● 2 butternut squash, peeled and diced
● ¼ Cup olive oil
● ½ teaspoon salt
● ¼ teaspoon pepper
● ¼ Cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Honey Glaze:
● 2 Tablespoons olive oil
● 3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
● 4 Tablespoons honey
● 1 teaspoon salt
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine squash with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Spread squash onto the sheet pan and roast in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until tender.
- Remove from the oven and drizzle with Honey Glaze. Gently toss until evenly coated.
- Return back to the oven and roast for an additional 10 minutes.
- Transfer to a serving dish, drizzle with additional honey and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.
- Serve and enjoy!