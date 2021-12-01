Wellness Wednesday recipe: Soba noodle bowl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For this week’s Wellness Wednesday, Alex Fisher and company cook up a soba noodle bowl.

To start it off make sure to pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Ingredients:

● 1 package soba noodles

● ½ head broccoli, chopped

● 4 carrots, peeled and diced

● ¼ Cup olive oil

● 2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

● ½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon pepper

● 6 eggs

● 1 bunch rainbow chard, chopped

● ½ bunch of chives, thinly sliced

● ½ bunch of cilantro, chopped

● ¼ Cup sesame seeds, toasted

For the Tahini Sauce:

● 1/3 Cup soy sauce

● 3 Tablespoons tahini

● 1 Tablespoon rice vinegar

● 2 Tablespoons honey

● 2 limes, zested and juiced

● 1 inch piece ginger, peeled and minced

● ¼ Cup sesame oil

Directions:

First, cook soba noodles in boiling water. Rinse in cold water, drain, and place in a large mixing bowl and set aside. Next, in a medium sized mixing bowl, add broccoli, carrots, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper and stir until well coated. Spread onto sheet pan and roast for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Next, while roasting, place eggs in a pot of boiling water and set the timer for 7 minutes. Run eggs under cold water. Peel and quarter the soft boiled eggs. Place in a serving bowl and set aside. Next, make the Tahini Sauce: In a small mixing bowl, add soy sauce, tahini, rice vinegar, honey, lime juice and zest, and ginger. While whisking drizzle in sesame oil until dressing is emulsified. Set aside. Then, in a large mixing bowl, combine noodles, rainbow chard, roasted vegetables, chives, cilantro, and Asian Sauce and toss together. Garnish with sesame seeds and boiled eggs. Finally, serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Choice: Any seasonal vegetables can be used. Try broccoli or cauliflower in the winter!