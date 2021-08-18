Wellness Wednesday: Ratatouille

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is Ratatouille.

Ingredients

● 1 medium eggplant, diced

● ½ Cup olive oil, divided

● 2 small onions, diced

● 6 garlic cloves, chopped

● ½ bunch basil, chopped

● Pinch of dried red pepper flakes

● 2 sweet peppers, seeded and diced

● 3 summer squash, diced

● 3 medium tomatoes, diced

Directions

1. In a large pot, heat ¼ Cup olive oil over medium-high heat. Add eggplant and cook, stirring frequently, for about 10 minutes or until slightly caramelized. Add a bit more oil if the eggplant starts to stick to the bottom of the pan. Set eggplant aside.

2. In the same pot, heat the additional olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and sauté for about 10 minutes or until slightly caramelized. Add the garlic, dried chile flakes, and peppers and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add summer squash, tomatoes, and salt and cook for 10 minutes longer.

4. Add the eggplant and cook for 10 to 15 minutes more to combine all of the flavors.

5. Stir in the chopped basil leaves and a drizzle of additional olive oil.

6. Taste and adjust seasonings.

7. Serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Choice: Can be served warm or at room temperature. Serve on top of brown rice, whole grain pasta, or toast.