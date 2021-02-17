Wellness Wednesday: Rainbow Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- Red: radish, strawberries, tomatoes, red grapes, red apples
- Orange: carrots, oranges, orange pepper, peaches, apricots
- Yellow: yellow beans, corn, peppers, yellow apples, squash
- Green: leaf lettuce, broccoli, spinach, arugula, kale, chard
- Blue/purple: raisins, purple cabbage, blueberries, grapes
- Brown/white/tan: jicama, cauliflower, potatoes, onions
Directions
- Choose a variety of different colored vegetables and fruit.
- Make sure you have all the colors of the rainbow in your salad!!
- Chop all fruits and vegetables into bite size pieces and toss with your favorite vinaigrette!