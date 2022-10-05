Ingredients:

2 cups sushi rice

¼ cup Furikake (you can use many different kinds.  We are using Ochazuke Wakame Furikake)

½ cup Enoki Mushrooms

½ cup Bunashimiji Mushrooms

¼ cup Shelled Edamame, cooked

Sheets of Nori – cut into 1×3 inch pieces.

Directions:

  1. Prepare the rice. Wash the rice several times, until the water runs almost clear.
  2. Cook the rice. 
  3. Sauté mushrooms
  4. Once the rice is finished cooking, gently mix in the furikake using a rice paddle.
  5. Add the mushrooms. Mix again.
  6. Add the cooked edamame. Mix again until everything is evenly combined.
  7. Form into a triangle using damp hands and place a strip of nori on the rice to keep fingers clean when eating.