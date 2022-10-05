Ingredients:
2 cups sushi rice
¼ cup Furikake (you can use many different kinds. We are using Ochazuke Wakame Furikake)
½ cup Enoki Mushrooms
½ cup Bunashimiji Mushrooms
¼ cup Shelled Edamame, cooked
Sheets of Nori – cut into 1×3 inch pieces.
Directions:
- Prepare the rice. Wash the rice several times, until the water runs almost clear.
- Cook the rice.
- Sauté mushrooms
- Once the rice is finished cooking, gently mix in the furikake using a rice paddle.
- Add the mushrooms. Mix again.
- Add the cooked edamame. Mix again until everything is evenly combined.
- Form into a triangle using damp hands and place a strip of nori on the rice to keep fingers clean when eating.