Wellness Wednesday: Radish and Cilantro Relish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is a radish and cilantro relish.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 pound skirt or flank steak
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves with tender stems divided
- 4 radishes, trimmed, chopped
- 2 spring onions or 4 scallions, white and pale-green parts only, thinly sliced
- ½ serrano chile or jalapeño, seeds removed if desired, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 8 corn tortillas, warmed
- 2 oz. queso fresco or Cotija cheese, crumbled
Directions
- Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a large skillet over high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper and cook about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let steak rest 5 minutes.
- Chop half of cilantro and toss with radishes, onions, chile, lime juice, and remaining 1 tbsp. oil in a medium bowl. Season radish salsa with salt and pepper.
- Slice steak and serve on tortillas topped with radish salsa, queso fresco and remaining cilantro.