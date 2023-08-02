Ingredients:
- 2 Basil, Fresh, Chopped EP 1 tbsp
- Broccoli, Fresh, Chopped EP 1 lb
- Cheddar Cheese, Shredded AP 8 oz
- Canola Oil AP 1 tbsp
- Shaved Parmesan Cheese AP 4 oz
- Spanish Onions, Diced EP 8 oz
- 3 Half & Half Cream AP 8 oz
- Cajun Seasoning AP 1 tsp
- White Pepper AP 1 tsp
- Cooking Spray, Pan Coating AP 12 spray
- Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce AP 1 tsp
- Liquid Egg White, Pasteurized AP 1 lb, 4 oz
Directions:
- Heat the canola oil in large sauté pan over medium heat. Lightly sauté the broccoli and onions on medium heat until softened and lightly caramelized.
- Place the vegetable mixture into a perforated pan in the cooler for several hours or until the mixture is cooled below 41 degrees within 6 hours.
- Add the shredded cheddar, parmesan cheese and fresh basil to the vegetable mixture and set aside.
- 3 Preheat oven to 325F degrees. Using an 8 oz. standard muffin pan, spray each muffin holder with non-stick spray (use a muffin pan in good condition to prevent sticking).
- Whisk together the liquid eggs and half and half. Add the Cajun spice, pepper and sriracha to the egg mixture and whisk until incorporated.
- Scoop 4 oz. of the cheese and vegetable mixture into each muffin pan. Ladle 4 oz. the egg custard mixture over the vegetable mixture.
- Mix the egg mixture lightly into the vegetables in each tin. Bake for 14 to 18 minutes in a preheated oven set at 325 degrees.
- The quiche needs to be held in the muffin pans for at least 30 minutes to help them set up after baking. If you are going to serve the quiche the next day, then allow the quiche to cool in the muffin pans completely before removing. The best practice is to use a plastic knife around the edges to loosen the quiche.