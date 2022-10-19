Ingredients

2 cups Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

2 Tablespoons Melted Butter

1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Maple syrup

1 Teaspoon Ground Ginger

1 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

¼ Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg

¼ Teaspoon Ground Clove

Salt to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Toss the pumpkin seeds in a large bowl with the melted butter and maple syrup until well coated.
  3. In a separate small bowl, stir together the brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, salt and paprika. Sprinkle the mixture over the pumpkin seeds and toss to coat evenly.
  4. Spread the seeds in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
  5. Bake, stirring the seeds halfway through and rotating the baking sheet, until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.