Ingredients
2 cups Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
2 Tablespoons Melted Butter
1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar
1 Tablespoon Maple syrup
1 Teaspoon Ground Ginger
1 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
¼ Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
¼ Teaspoon Ground Clove
Salt to taste
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Toss the pumpkin seeds in a large bowl with the melted butter and maple syrup until well coated.
- In a separate small bowl, stir together the brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, salt and paprika. Sprinkle the mixture over the pumpkin seeds and toss to coat evenly.
- Spread the seeds in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake, stirring the seeds halfway through and rotating the baking sheet, until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.