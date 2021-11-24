Wellness Wednesday: Pumpkin spice pancakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is here, feasts will take place, while cooking oil and grease will pile up in homes across Bakersfield, the city is offering to help discard those leftover nuisances.

The annual grease collection event is for Bakersfield residents within the city limits and gives residents a safe way to dispose of small and large amounts of cooking oil and grease, rather than pouring it down your sink's drain.