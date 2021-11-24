Wellness Wednesday: Pumpkin spice pancakes

Wellness Wednesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s recipe is pumpkin spice pancakes.

Ingredients
Dry
● 1 Cup whole wheat flour
● 1 Tablespoon baking powder
● ½ teaspoon salt
● ½ teaspoon cinnamon
● ½ teaspoon ginger
● ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Wet
● 1 egg, slightly beaten
● 1 teaspoon vanilla
● 2 Tablespoons honey
● 1 Cup milk
● ¼ Cup pumpkin puree

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, mix all dry ingredients.
  2. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk wet ingredients.
  3. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk.
  4. Cook pancakes on a greased hot pan.
  5. Flip pancake with a spatula when the top starts bubbling.
  6. Cook the other side until golden brown.
  7. Serve and enjoy!

