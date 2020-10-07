Wellness Wednesday: Pumpkin Muffins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
Dry:
- ¾ Cup flour
- ¾ Cup whole wheat flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Wet:
- 1 ½ Cups pumpkin puree
- ¾ Cup maple syrup
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 eggs
Instructions
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk all wet ingredients together.
- In a large mixing bowl, stir the dry ingredients together.
- Carefully pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and stir until a batter is formed.
- Spoon batter into lightly oiled muffin cups.
- Bake in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.