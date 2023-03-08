Ingredients:
8-10 Lemons
½ cup Kosher Salt
¼ cup Granulated Sugar
Directions:
- Cut the lemons into quarters but leave them attached at the bottom.
- Toss in the salt and sugar mix and leave in a large bowl overnight.
- The next day transfer lemons and juice to sterilized mason jars. Press down firmly until they are completely submerged. Seal jars and store in the refrigerator for at least two weeks and up to a year.
Note: You can add herbs or whole spices, such as thyme, coriander or star anise, in step 3 for further flavoring.